LP Crisis: Arabambi Reveals Why Lamidi Apapa Declared Himself As National Chairman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has reiterated that Apapa’s assumption of the party’s leadership follows the party’s constitution after the Supreme Court’s decision to remove Julius Abure as the National Chairman.

In an interview with Vanguard on Thursday, Arabambi clarified that Apapa, being the Deputy National Chairman (South), took over the leadership of the party in line with constitutional provisions.

He explained that there was no power vacuum following Abure’s removal, as the constitution clearly stipulates that the Deputy National Chairman steps in temporarily until a National Convention is held.

“There is no vacuum in the Labour Party (LP) leadership at this moment because our constitution has made adequate provision for such eventualities.

“It is explicitly stated that if the position of National Chairman becomes vacant, whether by removal, resignation, or incapacitation, the Deputy National Chairman assumes the role until a convention is held,” Arabambi said.

Arabambi emphasized that there was no room in the party’s constitution for a caretaker committee or any interim leadership outside of what was expressly stipulated.

He also criticized those claiming to lead the party under the guise of a caretaker committee, including Senator Nenadi Usman, who he described as “meddlesome interlopers.”

Arabambi went further to assert that the leadership transition within the party was lawful and in strict adherence to its rules.

“There is no provision for any so-called interim leadership; only the Deputy National Chairman is constitutionally empowered to assume the role of the National Chairman in such cases,” he added.

The spokesperson concluded by urging the public and party members not to take those challenging Apapa’s leadership seriously, reinforcing the legitimacy of his position according to the Labour Party’s constitution.