Lionel Messi Helps Inter Miami Reach CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi-finals

Argentine star, Lionel Messi played a pivotal role as Inter Miami overcame a 2-0 deficit on aggregate to secure a 3-1 victory against Los Angeles FC, earning a place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi demonstrated his enduring ability to influence matches, scoring twice, including a decisive penalty in the final minutes that clinched a 3-2 aggregate win. This performance highlighted not only Messi’s technical skills but also his unwavering passion and determination, even at the age of 37.

In the closing moments of stoppage time, Messi’s relentless efforts on the field reflected his commitment to the game, as he engaged in defensive challenges to help his team hold on to their lead.

Javier Mascherano, Messi’s coach and former teammate at Argentina and Barcelona, praised Messi as the “soul” of the team. He emphasized how Messi, despite having already achieved everything in football, continues to exemplify the competitive spirit necessary to inspire his teammates.

Mascherano reiterated Messi’s exceptional ability to not only want to win but also execute the skills required to achieve that goal.

Facing a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in California, Miami faced an early challenge when Aaron Long scored in the ninth minute, putting LAFC ahead. Long’s goal gained additional significance due to the away goals rule still being in effect for the CONCACAF competition, putting pressure on Miami to score three times to advance.

Messi nearly equalized with a quickly taken free kick, but after a brief moment of confusion, it was disallowed. However, he quickly found his stride, connecting with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to net a goal in the 35th minute.

Trailing 2-1 on the night, Miami still needed two more goals. They regained momentum when Noah Allen’s chipped ball evaded both Miami midfielder Federico Redondo and LAFC’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, finding the back of the net. A potential third goal from Suarez was ruled offside, which could have solidified Miami’s position.

The crucial moment arrived when Miami appealed for a handball from Marlon during a crowded play in the box. A VAR review confirmed the foul, leading to a penalty that Messi confidently converted in the 84th minute, completing Miami’s comeback and securing their spot in the semi-finals.

Steve Cherundolo, LAFC’s coach and former USA international, acknowledged that his team missed opportunities to extend their lead, stating that failing to capitalize on high-quality chances ultimately affected the outcome.

Mascherano recognized that while his team had room for improvement, their fighting spirit was commendable. He spoke about the importance of giving their all, despite the mistakes made, underscoring a commitment to the essence of football: striving for excellence and resilience until the final whistle.