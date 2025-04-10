Lagos APC Leaders Officially Receive Jandor In Saudi Arabia

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has officially received former Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) chieftain, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that Jandor, the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the PDP, resigned from the party on March 3, alleging indiscipline and betrayal by party leaders.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, on Thursday in Lagos, Jandor said he was received by GAC members led by the chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

According to Jandor, the reception took place in Saudi Arabia.

He said, “In a significant show of unity and goodwill, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor, was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Badagry Division Apex Leader of APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Sen. Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon; and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.

“The meeting, which was held during the Umrah pilgrimage, served as a symbolic moment of engagement between key stakeholders in Lagos politics, emphasising the importance of unity.

“This encounter reflects a shared commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State, underscoring the enduring values of collective responsibility and synergy in the furtherance of the vision of the ruling party.”