Labour Unions Protest At Steel Ministry Over Workers’ Rights, Welfare

In a show of discontent, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) staged a protest on Thursday morning at the Ministry of Steel Development Complex in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The demonstrators, expressing frustration over poor working conditions, called for improved welfare for employees within the ministry.

They also condemned what they described as wrongful dismissals and restrictions on workers’ rights to unionize.

Led by Eche Asuzu, the labour groups blockaded the entrance to the ministry’s headquarters, preventing staff from accessing the premises.

The protesting workers, armed with placards and chanting solidarity songs, accused the Federal Government of neglecting the well-being of its employees and demanded fair compensation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director, Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement released on Friday and signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Imohiosen stated that the appointment takes effect from 3rd April, 2025 and is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

Until his appointment, Nasir served as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).