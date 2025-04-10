Kano Councillor Dies After Battle With Cancer

The Councillor of Kofar Mazugala Ward in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State, Shehu Babba Alhassan, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Alhassan passed away at the age of 55 on Wednesday after battling with cancer.

A family source who spoke to Daily Post said the late Councilor, who was a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), succumbed to his battle with cancer at the Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The source further confirmed that arrangements for his funeral have been concluded, with burial scheduled to take place on Thursday morning in accordance with Islamic rites.

In other news, the Kano State Government has disclosed plans to enter discussions with Edo State to decide on the financial compensation for the families of the 16 travellers killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo State, last month.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, confirmed the development in an interview with Punch, though he did not specify the amount of compensation or the exact date for the upcoming meeting.

However, he revealed that the Kano delegation would be led by Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

Waiya stated, “For now, there is no specific amount determined to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters released by the Edo State government. The compensation figure will be determined during an upcoming meeting with the committee established by the Kano State Government, led by the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and Edo State government officials.”