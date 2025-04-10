Just Like His Father, Obasa’s Son Eyes Top Political Position In Lagos

The son of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, Ganiyu Obasa, has officially declared his candidacy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship ticket in Agege Local Government Area.

Naija News understands that Ganiyu, 32, made the announcement on April 5, 2025, during a rally with APC ward executives.

He pledged to build on his father’s developmental legacy by focusing on key areas such as quality education, improved infrastructure, and responsive governance.

His father, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been a dominant figure in Agege politics since 2003, representing Agege Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly for six consecutive terms. He served as Speaker from 2015 until his impeachment in January 2025, after which he was reinstated in March 2025.

It Is rumoured that the senior Obasa is planning to contest for Lagos State Governor in 2027.

In related news, the political crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly remains unresolved as Speaker Mudashiru Obasa continues to push forward with his lawsuit against former Speaker Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers, despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

According to sources familiar with the matter, confusion and concern are growing among APC leaders in Lagos over Obasa’s refusal to withdraw the legal case.

“The truth is that there is uncertainty among the party’s leadership regarding why the Speaker is still in court.

“Honestly, we don’t know why. After President Tinubu’s intervention and their meeting in Abuja, everything about the leadership crisis seemed to have been settled,” a source revealed to SaharaReporters.

The source further noted that Meranda had already stepped aside in line with the party’s resolution, making Obasa’s persistence puzzling.

“If you know Meranda very well, you will see that she is an easygoing person, not someone who wants the speakership ‘do or die.’ Since the leaders told her to step down in the interest of the party, she relinquished her ambition and did not pursue it further. This is why we don’t know what Obasa wants from the court again. But everyone is observing the situation,” the source added.