Imo State Custodial Centre Dismisses Fake News Of Attack, Inmate Escape

The management of the Imo State Custodial Centre has officially addressed the viral online reports claiming an attack on the facility and an escape of inmates, calling the news completely false.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital, Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Custodial Centre, CSC Goodluck Uboegbulam, strongly refuted the reports.

Naija News reports that Uboegbulam clarified that there was no such incident at the Owerri Custodial Centre.

Uboegbulam wrote, “Good morning esteemed officers, please I wish to bring to our notice a disturbing fake news making rounds on the internet about an attack on Owerri custodial centre.

“I wish to inform us that it’s all fake and unfounded. Owerri custodial centre is cool and calm, and all officers have been put on red alert. Please disregard the news, it’s fake. Thank you.”

The circulating false report claimed that a group of armed Fulani herdsmen had attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre, freeing at least 70 inmates who were allegedly detained for killing local farmers. It further falsely stated that the facility was emptied as all the inmates had escaped.

The fake report had read, “A prison break is currently unfolding in Owerri, Imo State, as no fewer than 50 armed Fulani herdsmen have reportedly attacked the Owerri Correctional Facility. The attackers are said to have freed at least 70 Fulani herdsmen who were being held in custody for allegedly killing local farmers in the state.”

However, the Imo State Custodial Centre assured the public that all operations were normal and the facility was secure. The statement from Uboegbulam emphasized the safety of both the inmates and officers at the centre.