If S’Court Removed Abure, Who Did It Announce As Chairman – LP Chieftain

The Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in Ogun State, Tokunbo Peters, has faulted claims that the Supreme Court removed Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Naija News reports that Peters said the party stakeholders should come together to chart a new course.

Speaking with News Central on Wednesday, the Ogun Labour Party spokesman said the Supreme Court would have announced Abure’s replacement if it removed him as the party’s national chairman.

“The way forward is for the stakeholders and the leadership of the party to come together and chat a new course. Because if you, for those claiming that Abure has been removed, if Abure has been removed, who is now the leader of the party?” he asked.

He stated that the factional chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, would not have come out to start contesting the party’s leadership if people had interpreted the Supreme Court’s ruling right.

“It is statements like this that are giving room to the likes of a Lamidi Apapa to come out and start laying claim to the leadership of the party,” he said.

Peters argued that Abure was right to insist he remains the national chairman because he was re-elected at Nnewi convention that had in attendance Governor Alex Otti’s deputy.

“In fact, I am aware that a convention was held in which five representatives from each state voted for Abure for a new tenure. And even the Governor of Abia state, Alex Oti, sent his deputy to represent him in that convention. And I know that TUC and NLC also had their representatives. And INEC was equally informed though they didn’t attend the convention.

“And it was on the basis of the decision taken at that convention that Aburi is laying claim to the chairmanship of the party. And for those who are saying that the court has removed Abure, if the court has actually removed Abure, then who has the court pronounced as the leader of the party?” Peters added.