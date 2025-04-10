Ibas’ Appointments: ‘Nobody Will Say We Are A Terrorist Group When We Start’ – IYC

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Alaye Theophilus, has condemned the recent appointments made by the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), describing them as illegal.

According to Theophilus, since Ibas’ appointment lacks constitutional backing, “every appointment or law he makes is automatically illegal.”

The criticism follows the appointment of 23 local government administrators by Ibas, despite a restraining order from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the court had ruled that Ibas should not make such appointments, yet he proceeded with the action, prompting allegations of contempt.

Theophilus’ comments came after Justice Adam Muhammed of a Federal High Court had granted a restraining order against Ibas.

The case was brought forward by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, which had sought to prevent Ibas from appointing administrators to the local governments.

In defiance of the court order, Ibas also went ahead to approve the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals that had been previously suspended.

Theophilus stated in an interview with Vanguard, “The decision by Ibas is a clear sign of power grab by Tinubu, Wike, and all those who supported the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

“Tinubu has caused democracy to be insulted in Rivers State because there is no law that gives the sole administrator the power to make any political appointment.”

The IYC President expressed that the actions taken by Ibas and the continued political control in Rivers State could push the Ijaw people to seek independence.

Theophilus declared, “The situation in Rivers State may force us to seek the declaration of Ijaw Republic because the Nigerian state has failed us.

“We will alert the international community about our intention so that when we start, nobody will say we are a terrorist group.”

He further accused Ibas of following a script from higher political authorities, saying, “The sole administrator is busy acting out the script that was given to him from Abuja by those who appointed him.”

He emphasized that, in his view, Ibas is holding the position illegally.

He concluded by reinforcing his position on the illegitimacy of Ibas’ actions, stating, “As far as we are concerned, he is occupying that position illegally.”