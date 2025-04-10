I Didn’t Dismiss Gov Zulum’s Security Concern – Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has clarified that he did not dismiss Governor Babagana Zulum’s security concern in Borno State.

Naija News reported that Governor Zulum, on Tuesday, cried out that Boko Haram have intensified its onslaught in communities.

According to him, Boko Haram attacks and kidnaps many in communities across the state on a daily without confrontation.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Idris explained that he did not ask that Zulum’s concerns be ignored or dismissed.

The Minister stressed that he stated that security has improved in many parts of the country.

His words: “I would like to make it clear that at no time did I dismiss Governor Zulum’s security concerns, or ask that he be ignored. Completely false. Kindly disregard the reports claiming that I did so. I urge all media platforms to be accurate and responsible in their reporting.

“This is what I said: Yes security is indeed improving in many parts of the country, even if acts of violence have not been completely eradicated. Security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the situation in some parts of Borno state and others are brought under control.

“The synergy we have seen in the operations of security agencies, especially in the last 2 years and the massive investment in hardware and other equipment indicates the seriousness of with which the Federal Govt attaches to this issue.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country. The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months is an indication that indeed Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the subnational governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be.”