How God Used My Dreadlocks To Save Life – Jimmy Odukoya

The senior pastor of the Fountain of Life church, Jimmy Odukoya, has reiterated that God instructed him not to cut his dreadlocks.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood actor cum clergyman in a recent sermon recalled seeking divine clarity about his appearance before resuming pastoral duties at the church.

Jimmy, who succeeded his late father, Taiwo Odukoya, said his sister had raised concerns about how his hairstyle might affect public perception, and he told her to pray about it.

Odukoya also narrated how God used his dreadlocks to save a woman who travelled from Zimbabwe to Nigeria to attend service.

He said, “Before I came back, one of the things I asked the Lord was whether or not I should cut my hair. And the Lord told me not to cut my hair.

“I knew what God had said to me so I told my sister to go pray and that God will speak to her. She goes back and told me I wasn’t supposed to cut my hair, to which I replied, ‘I know, because God already told me.

“A couple of weeks ago, someone had come to see me all the way from Zimbabwe just to come to church. I said please bring the lady in and she begins to tell me her story.

“She says, ‘People think I’m crazy. I told everybody I am coming to Nigeria for the next three to four weeks. I’m just coming to church’.

“She says, ‘It was 2016, I was in New York, it was Thanksgiving and I had a vision, it felt so real. In this vision, I see you with your hair and you’re speaking to me and I have been dealing with somethings in my life.

“There was this dog on my shoulder. I knew the dog represented the weight I was carrying and you had this long sword. You began speaking to me and it looked like thunder and lightning was coming out of the sword and it burnt the dog into ashes. And you began to declare over me and gave certain instructions’.

“She said, ‘Fast forward 2025, after that vision I went through a tough break-up, I lost everything in a divorce. My ex took the house.’ She said, ‘Everything I worked for… It was a tough time. To compound issues, my mom got sick and I watched her die in my arms’.

“She said she was trying to find God so she went on YouTube to hear sermons. And all of a sudden my preaching popped up.

“And she said, ‘You don’t understand, because when I had this vision, I didn’t know you existed. The person I saw, I did not know it was a real person. So when I saw the man from the vision with a long hair I screamed. I didn’t know any pastor would have long hair.

“The God who sees, hears and knows, knew at some point in February 2025, one of His children will have to see a man preaching. Guess what? If He did not ask me to keep my hair, I would have cut it.

“And when I popped up on the screen, she would have seen me with no hair and it would have meant nothing. God was making me keep my hair to save a life.”