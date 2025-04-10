‘He Is Now A Lord Unto Himself’ – Fubara’s Media Adviser Reacts To Ibas’s Appointments In Rivers

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), has faced harsh criticism following his decision to sack 23 local government caretakers and the head of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), despite a court order restraining him from making such appointments.

The move has been labeled as “impunity taken too far” by Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, who expressed disapproval over the unilateral decisions made by Ibas.

Omatsogunwa stressed that Ibas’ actions had shown he was operating without regard for the law, becoming “a lord unto himself” in the process. He pointed out that a court had already summoned Ibas to explain his actions regarding the appointments.

Naija News reports that the controversial appointments of the 23 local government administrators and the new RSIEC chairman, Michael Odey, occurred less than 24 hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ordered Ibas to appear before it to justify his actions.

The court issued the order after a motion was filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu. Justice Adamu Muhammed, who presided over the case, issued the summons in suit no. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, questioning Ibas’s authority to appoint the administrators.

Omatsogunwa in an interview with Punch also expressed relief that the National Assembly had criticized Ibas’s recent budget proposals, which were intended to guide the state’s financial preparations.

The governor’s aide stated, “Well, we have seen impunity ‘pro-max’ in Rivers State, and I think the National Assembly had also said that the budget presentation that he said he was preparing will not stand because that is not the purpose for which he was sent here.

“And the court has asked him not to do anything and to come and answer. You know the rest of the story; 23 names were released as administrators of the LGAs signed by him (Ibas).

“So, for me, it is impunity taken too far. He is now a lord unto himself, and we cannot have that in a democratic setting. I think all well-meaning Rivers people must condemn such acts by the sole administrator, and it will not stand at the end of the day.”