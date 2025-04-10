‘He Asked Me Four Times’ – Galadima Discloses Why He Refused To Work For President Tinubu

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu wanted him to work in his administration, but he turned down the offer.

According to Galadima, Tinubu personally approached him four times during the burial of Nduka Obaigbhena’s mother, but he turned down the offer.

The NNPP chieftain who made the disclosure during an interview with AIT on Wednesday, explained that he turned down the offer because he thought he wouldn’t be able to tell President Tinubu the truth if he takes up the appointment.

“Maybe because of my relationship with him, I thought that I can’t look at him straight in the eyes and tell him what is right.

“During the burial of Obaigbhena’s mother, Tinubu stood from his seat and came to me asking that I work for him four times, but I said no,” Galadima said.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Galadima, during the same interview, shared how his daughter secured employment at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) through the intervention of President Tinubu.

Galadima disclosed that despite his frequent criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, he maintains a personal friendship with President Tinubu.