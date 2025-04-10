Full List: Presidency Replies Ndume, Releases All Tinubu’s Appointments Since 2023

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has list all President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointment since the beginning of his tenure.

Naija News reports that Dare was reacting to Senator Ali Ndume’s latest statement accusing Tinubu of failing to adhere to the principle of federal character with his appointments.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, the presidential aide stated that Tinubu is a detribalised leader.

He said: “His antecedents before he even became president speak to this fact. As Lagos Governor, President Tinubu populated his government with competent hands both from within and outside Lagos not minding which tribe you come from.

“As President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the same man who is not blinded by the cloak of tribe or religion. He understands that the mandate he won is from the six geopolitical zones of the country and therefore knows that he bears the responsibility to carry every section along to build a very strong nation.

“People tend to isolate new appointments so far made by the President to examine them with a tribal lens but it is too early to conclude that appointments are lopsided. Tinubu has barely completed two years in office yet, there are plenty more appointments still coming.”

Sunday Dare said a more expansive view of key federal appointments across major government institutions and agencies shows that the President is on the right track as far as Federal character is concerned.

According to the former Sports Minister, a glance at the list of 134 federal appointments he released shows that the Northern part of this country has a total of 71 appointments compared to 63 for the entire South.

He said: “When you break down the 63 positions given to the South, the South West leads marginally with 26 slots while the South South has 21 positions. The South East with five states has 16 positions.

“So, if we carry out an unbiased analysis, you’ll see that there is no cause for alarm.”

The Presidency has issued a list detailing President Tinubu’s appointments to date:

South West:

1. Bosun Tijani

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

2. Wale Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

3. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior

4. Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Power

5. Dele Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development

6. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

7. Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

8. Olayemi Cardoso

CBN Governor

9. Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja

Chief of Army Staff

10. Kayode Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police

11. Zaccheus Adedeji

Chairman, FIRS

12. Adeola Ajayi

Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS)

13. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi

Comptroller-General of Customs

14. Olanipekun Olukoyede

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

15. Kayode Isiak Opeifa

Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation

16. Oluwasegun Faleye

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund

17. Vincent Olatunji

(NSITF)

18. Raji Kazeem Kolawole

Managing Director /CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)

19. Bayo Onanuga

Director General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)

20. Sunday Dare

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

21. Tope Kolade Fasua

Special Adviser on Public Communications Orientation

22. Peju Adedajo

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of the VP)

23. Temitola Asekunle-Johnson

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Investment & Privatisation (Office of VP)

24. Mariam Temitope

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & NSMEs (Office of VP)

25. Tunde Rahman

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes

26. Moremi Ojudu

SSAP on Community Engagement

27. Tope Ajayi

SSA, Media and Public Affairs

28. Segun Dada

Special Assistant, Social Media

29. Demola Oshodi

SSA, Protocol

North Central:

1. Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Steel Development

2.Muhammed Idris

Minister of Information

3. Zaphanian Jisalo

Minister of Special Duties

4. Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Justice

5. Joseph Utsev

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

6. Nentawe Yilwatde

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

7. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim

Minister of State, Police Affairs

8. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security

9. Bashir Bayo Ojulari

GMD, NNPC Limited

10. Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed

Director General, National Intelligence Agency

11. Dr. Idris A. Sulaimon

Director General, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

12. Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi

Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

13. Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service

14. Kemi Nandap

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service

15. Haruna Y. Usman

Chairman, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority

16. Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja

Managing Director, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority

17. Dr. Amos Gizo Yadukso

Chairman, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority

18. Engr. Ninga Terese

Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority

19. Abiodun Essiet

SSAP on Community Engagement

20. Gimba Kakanda

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics (Office of the VP)

21. Isaq Ahmed Ningi,

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital media & Emergency Management

22. Mr. Aliyu Audu,

Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs

23. Sen. Ibrahim Oloriege

Chairman, NHIA

24. Tunde Ajibulu,

Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), UBEC

25. Sunday Sylva Togo Echono

Executive Secretary, TETFUND

North East:

1. Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

2. Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Minister of Livestock Development

3. Sa’idu Alkali

Minister of Tranportation

4. Yusuf Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs

5. Muhammad Ali Pate

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

6. Ibrahim Gaidam

Minister of Police Affairs

7. Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of State for Regional Development

8. Ahmadu Musa Kida

NNPCL Non-executive Chairman.

9. Nuhu Ribadu

National Security Adviser

10. Mohammed Buba Marwa

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

11. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari

CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit

12. Prof. Abdu Dauda

Chairman, Chad Basin Development Authority

13. Tijjani Musa Tumsa

Managing Director, Chad Basin Development Authority

14. Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko

Chairman, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority

15. Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba

SSAP on Community Engagement

16. Dr. Bala Mohammed

Deputy Governor, CBN

17. Aliyu Modibbo Umar

Special Adviser (SAD), General Duties

18. Sadiq Wanna

Special Adviser (SAD), to the President on Power Infrastructure (Office of the VP)

19. Usman Muhammad

SSA to the President on Administration & Office Accommodation (Office of the VP)

20. Nasir Yammama

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation (Office of the VP)

21. Bashir Maidugu

Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President)

22. Dr. Daniel Bwala,

Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communications

23. Mr. Francis Adah Abah

Personal Assistant to the President, Special Duties

24. Mumuni Dagazau

Executive Vice President for Downstream

North West:

1. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Minister of Defence

2. Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy

3. Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of Housing and Urban Development

4. Bello Goronyo

Minister of State for Water Resources

5. Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Minister of State for Education

6. Bello Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence

7. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari

CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit

8. General Christopher Gwabin Musa

Chief of Defence Staff

9. Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar

Chief of Air Staff

10. Haliru Nababa

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service

11. Shehu Usman Mohammed

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission

12. Aminu Maida

EVC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

13. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

14. Brig Gen YD Ahmed

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps

15. Mohammed Buba Marwa

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

16. Abdullahi U. Ganduje

Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

17. H. E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje

Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria

18. Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu

Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission

19. Nasiru Gawuna

Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

20. Musa Sarkin Adar

Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority

21. H. E. Nasiru Gawuna

Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

22. H.E Aminu Bello Masari

Chairman, TETFUND

23. Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel

Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yola

24. Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan

Chairman, Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu

25. Isa Sadiq Achida

Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council

26. Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno

Chairman, Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority

27. Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik

Secretary, Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Services Board

28. Dr Mohammed Mohammed Aminu

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (NABTEB)

29. Abdullahi Tanko Yakassai

SSAP on Community Engagement

30. Sani Dattijo

Deputy Governor, CBN

31. Rukaiya El-Rufai

Special Adviser to President on NEC & Climate Change (Office of the VP)

32. Hakeem Baba Ahmed

Special Adviser (SAD), on Political Matters (Office of VP)

33. Muhammad Bulama

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Politics/Special Duties (office of the VP)

34. Zainab Yunusa

Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC (Office of the VP)

35. Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Print Media

36. Ibrahim Masari

SSA Politics

South South:

1. Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

2. Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Gas Resources

3. Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources

4. John Enoh

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment

5. Nyesom Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory

6. Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Regional Development

7. Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla

Chief of Naval Staff

8. Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye

Chief of Defence Intelligence

9. Emomotimi Agama

Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

10. Mrs. Glory Ekpo Oho

Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority

11. Sen. Magnus Abe

Chairman, National Agency for the Great Green Wall

12. Chief (Barr.) Ebikemi Boi Bosin

Chairman, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority

13. Hon. Amgbare Ebitimi

Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority

14. Mr. Saleh Abubakar

Director-General, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW)

15. Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George

Director-General, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

16. Gift Johnbull

SSAP on Community Engagement

17. Emem Nnana Usoro

CBN Deputy Governor

18. O’tega Ogra

SSA, Digital/New Media to the President

19. Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe

SSA, Strategic Communications

20. Rowland Ewubare

Group Chief Operating Officer, NNPCL

21. Nosa Asemota

Special Assistant, Visual Communications to the President

22. Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey

Project Coordinator, HYPREP

South East:

1. Dr. Doris Anite Uzoka

Minister of State for Finance

2. Bianca Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

3. Nkeiru Onyejiocha

Minister of State for Labour

4. Sen. Dave Umahi

Minister of Works

5. Dr. Uche Nnaji

Minister of Science and Technology

6. Uzoma Nwagba

MD, Credicorp

7. Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka

Managing Director, Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority

8. Adesua Dozie

Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, NNPCL

9. Hon. Mark Okoye

MD/CEO, South-East Development Commission (SEDC)

10. Philip Ikeazor

Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability, CBN

11. Sophia Mbakwe

Executive Vice President of Business Services, NNPCL

12. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment

13. Chioma Nweze

SSAP on Community Engagement

14. Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha

SSA to the President, Media and Communication (Office of VP)

15. Kingsley Uzoma

SSA to the President on Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement (Office of VP)

16. Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo

SSA to the President on Public Engagement