‘From ICU To Morgue’ – PDP Spokesperson Quits, Dumps Opposition Party

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has announced his resignation from the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party’s chairman of Arogbo Ward I in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area on Wednesday, Mr. Peretei expressed his belief that the PDP is transitioning from being in the “Intensive Care Unit to the morgue.”

He explained that his decision to leave the PDP stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, which he claims has no intention of winning any future elections.

“I wish to inform you about my decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as those who claim to be at the leadership of the party have no intention to win any elections, now or in the future,” he wrote in the letter.

Peretei criticized the party’s leadership for prioritizing personal interests over the party’s success, stating, “It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.”

He also reflected on his long history with the party, having served as the financial secretary from 1999 to 2003 and later as the state publicity secretary.

Peretei expressed regret that despite his contributions, those who have “held the party hostage” have continued to prevent the party from winning elections.

“I contributed my quota at every level. But the same people who have held the party hostage, making it impossible to win elections in the last three election cycles, have tightened their grip on a party that laid prostrate at the Intensive Care Unit. The PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue,” he stated.

Peretei also advised those who rely on election funds and party patronage for their livelihood to seek other opportunities, adding, “For those who depend on election funds and party patronage to run their families, I admonish them to seek second addresses, so that they can live more meaningful lives than that of political bandits, Almajaris or just ‘Yes’ men.”