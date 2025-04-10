Former Gov, Gbenga Daniel Reveals What Amosun Did To Succeed Him

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has revealed that his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, fought tooth and nail to succeed him in office.

Naija News recalls that Daniel served as governor for two terms between 2003 and 2011 and was succeeded by Senator Amosun, who also served for eight years between 2011 and 2019.

Speaking at the presentation of the book, “Tribulations and Trophies: Bola Ajibola in his own words,” Daniel recalled how Amosun fought so hard to succeed him as governor.

The book was the autobiography of former Justice Minister and Judge, International Court of Justice, late Prince Bola Ajibola.

While giving his remarks at the event chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and attended by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and a host of dignitaries, Daniel recalled that late Ajibola called him and Amosun together over the succession crisis.

According to him, Ajibola asked Amosun, who was also present at the book presentation, to wait for his turn.

He said, “He (Prince Ajibola) was Chairman of the State Elders Consultative Forum, he was able to call us together and told my brother Ibikunle Amosun to wait for his turn. Lo and behold he waited for his time although he fought tooth and nail. He probably would have gotten it without the fight.”