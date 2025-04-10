Even Tinubu Has No Right To Override The Constitution – Sowore Storms Police HQ, Demands IGP’s Removal

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has, on Wednesday, stormed the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja, and called for the immediate removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Sowore, who led a group of protesters accused Egbetokun of illegally occupying the office following his mandatory retirement in September 2024.

Carrying large banners with an altered image of Egbetokun, now wearing President Tinubu’s signature cap, with his face crossed out in red, the protesters chanted solidarity songs as they rallied.

They considered Egbetokun’s continued stay in office as a clear violation of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates that public servants retire after 35 years of service or upon reaching 60, whichever comes first.

Speaking to newsmen, Sowore highlighted the irony of Egbetokun’s recent actions. He pointed out that while the IGP had overseen the retirement of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in recent months, he had refused to step down himself.

“One retired officer is in jail for impersonating a police officer, while Egbetokun continues in office after retirement. This is unjust and unacceptable,” Sowore declared.

The protesters cited a September 2024 statement from the Attorney General, which confirmed that Egbetokun’s tenure had legally ended and raised questions about why President Bola Tinubu has allowed him to remain in office.

He said, “Even Tinubu has no authority to override the Constitution.

“If he loves Egbetokun so much, he can appoint him as manager of the NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers) after retirement. But no retired officer should wear the police uniform.”

Sowore also linked Nigeria’s worsening security crisis to Egbetokun’s leadership, citing last week’s killing of about 60 people in Plateau State within 48 hours before police mobilised tactical units.

“What happened to intelligence gathering? Is the police only effective when tracking critics on social media?” Sowore added.

He further noted that the extension of Egbetokun’s tenure had demoralized rank-and-file officers and stifled career progression for younger personnel.

“How can ASPs dream of becoming IGP if the position is held hostage?” Sowore remarked.

The activist demanded that Egbetokun vacate the office immediately and refund all salaries collected since September 4, 2024, his official retirement date.