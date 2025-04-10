‘El-Rufai Is Serving As A Placeholder For Atiku Within SDP’ – Galadima

A prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has raised eyebrows over the political maneuvers surrounding the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Galadima claimed that El-Rufai is being used as a placeholder for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, within the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an interview with AIT, Galadima expressed disbelief over why Atiku, who has had a history of political clashes with El-Rufai, would align himself with the former governor.

He questioned the logic behind the alliance, considering the animosity between the two politicians in the past.

Galadima said, “Did El-Rufai win one local government in Kaduna in 2020? He was a sitting governor in Kaduna when PDP won all three senatorial elections.

“He was a sitting governor in Kaduna when the PDP won 12 out of 14 House of Reps seats, and they won only one, while the other one was won by the Labour Party. That is, as a sitting governor. Now that he’s out and even fighting the governor from outside, how many votes do you think he can win?

“The SDP coalition is ineffective; their activities are merely noisemaking. El-Rufai is actually serving as a placeholder for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar within the SDP.

“I am surprised at Atiku’s willingness to work with El-Rufai. El-Rufai had previously advised Atiku to save his money for his children and declared that Atiku would never become president in Nigeria.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) would emerge as the larger vehicle to unite opposition parties in the 2027 presidential election.”