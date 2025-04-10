Court Orders Rivers State Administrator To Justify Appointment Of Sole Administrators (See Order)

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, to appear before it and explain why an interim injunction should not be granted to halt the appointment of Sole Administrators for the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The order, issued by Honourable Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed on Monday, April 7, 2025, came after an ex-parte motion was filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative and its Coordinator, Courage Nsirimovu.

The applicants, through their legal representatives, sought to restrain the Rivers State Administrator and his agents from proceeding with the controversial appointments.

They argued that the action could undermine democratic processes in the state and infringe upon constitutional rights.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed emphasized the need for fairness and ordered that the respondent be put on notice, instructing the Rivers State Administrator to “show cause” why the injunction should not be granted. The judge also issued a hearing notice for the case to be adjourned to April 14, 2025, for further proceedings.

A. O. Imiete, legal counsel for the applicants, supported the motion by adopting a written address urging the court to grant the reliefs. The Rivers State Administrator was notably absent during the hearing.

This development comes amid growing political tensions in Rivers State, where the appointment of Sole Administrators has become a hot-button issue.

The move has sparked debates over the legality of the appointments, local governance, and compliance with the state’s constitution.

The ongoing case, marked FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, continues to draw significant public attention. Observers are keenly awaiting the next hearing, which could have significant implications for administrative actions and democratic governance in the state.

See the court ruling: