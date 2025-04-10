Coalition Against Tinubu Will Be In Vain – Former Lawmaker

A former Lagos lawmaker, Olusola Sokunle, has stated that no coalition formed against President Bola Tinubu will succeed in 2027.

Sokunle, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I between 2015 and 2023 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, shared his thoughts on Tinubu’s re-election while addressing newsmen on Thursday.

He insisted that the President would not face any serious challenge getting re-elected, adding that Tinubu was focused on resetting the country at the moment and would respond to those plotting to unseat him at the right time.

He said, “We have heard and read about the formation of a coalition of some opposition leaders in PDP and Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection,and I laugh because I know ,for sure, that Tinubu will win easily.

“I make bold to say that no gang-up can work against the President; he is performing well, and Nigerians will vote for him again. Again, the coalition will fail as the President understands the game more than those ganging up.

“He is very experienced; he is a great strategist. The people in the so-called coalition should not waste their time as their efforts will end in vain.”

Speaking further, Sokunle argued that not many previous coalitions formed to unseat sitting governments succeeded, predicting the present one against Tinubu would fail as well.

“No one is saying they should not gather, but their gathering is not of God; therefore, it is bound to fail,” Sokunle said.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu’s performance since assuming office in 2023 had won the hearts and support of Nigerians.