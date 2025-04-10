Champions League Q/F Results: Barcelona Dominate Dortmund, PSG Stop Aston Villa

In an impressive display, Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, April 9.

This victory marks a significant step for Hansi Flick’s squad, bringing them closer to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2019, while also extending their unbeaten streak to 23 matches.

The match began on a high note for Barcelona when Raphinha, in excellent form, opened the scoring. Lewandowski then added to his tally, reaching an impressive total of 40 goals for the season with his brace.

Young talent Lamine Yamal proved to be a key player throughout the match, capping off the team’s performance with their fourth goal as Dortmund struggled to respond.

Barcelona, who won the tournament in 2015, is now poised to face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with the second leg set for next Tuesday in Germany.

Flick’s lineup remained consistent, with Fermin Lopez stepping in for Gavi in the attacking midfield role to bolster the dynamic forward trio. From the outset, Barcelona seized control, with Gregor Kobel making notable saves against both Yamal and Lewandowski.

Yamal, 17, created numerous opportunities, displaying impressive agility. His contributions were key in Barcelona taking the lead after a controversial free-kick situation caused by Karim Adeyemi’s foul.

Fermin Lopez expertly set up Inigo Martinez, whose effort was confirmed as a goal by VAR after Raphinha ensured it crossed the line.

Despite a strong effort from Dortmund, including a missed chance from Serhou Guirassy, they struggled to gain momentum against Barcelona’s well-organized defense. As the second half unfolded, Lewandowski scored his 10th goal of the tournament shortly after the break, successfully converting a cross from Raphinha.

Barcelona continued to press for more goals, with Lopez hitting the post before Lewandowski completed his brace with a strike at the near post. Yamal, who had been a constant threat, rounded off the scoring with a well-deserved goal as Raphinha set him up effectively.

PSG Turn the Tide Against Aston Villa

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia delivered a standout performance for Paris Saint-Germain as they came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Despite falling behind to a 35th-minute goal by Morgan Rogers, PSG quickly equalized through an excellent strike by Desire Doue.

Kvaratskhelia’s remarkable goal just after halftime showcased his exceptional talent and put PSG ahead. Nuno Mendes capped off the evening with a crucial third goal during stoppage time, establishing a valuable two-goal advantage to carry into the second leg next Tuesday in Birmingham.

Having successfully eliminated Liverpool in the previous round, Luis Enrique’s team appears to be in an advantageous position to advance to the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

Villa, backed by Prince William and his son at the Parc des Princes, will need to deliver a strong performance at home to reach the last four for the first time since their triumph in 1982.