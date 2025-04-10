Atiku Mourns As Wife of Former Senate Chief Whip, Helen Owie Dies

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolences over the passing of Lady Helen Owie, wife of former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Rowland Owie.

Helen Owie passed away on Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 71, as reported by Naija News.

In a heartfelt message shared on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Atiku described the late Lady Helen as a woman of peace, love, humility, and kindness.

Reflecting on her life and legacy, the former Vice President wrote: “I am saddened to learn about the passing of Lady Helen Owie, the wife of the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Rowland Owie.

“Late Lady Helen Owie lived an exemplary life that impacted her family, her community, and all who encountered her in her eventful life.

“She was a devout Christian who made the love of others a central theme of her life.

“She was peaceful, humble, and kind to a fault.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Owie family and friends at this time of grief.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and comfort and strength for the family to bear this great loss.”