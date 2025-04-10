APC Would Not Have Existed If Not For Me – Senator Hanga

A Senator on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga, has disclosed how the former Governor of Lagos State and now Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, invited him to Lagos to discuss the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Hanga, the APC would not have existed without him.

Naija News reports that Hanga disclosed this in a recent interview while responding to questions about whether there are any conversations within the NNPP about joining the coalition led by opposition leaders.

Hanga stated that his leader, referring to former Governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been a friend to Tinubu for many years.

He noted that Kwankwaso had been invited to join the government but was, at a point, ditched.

The NNPP chieftain said: “We have not decided anything yet, but within the next one or two months, you will hear our decision. My leader has been a friend to President Bola Tinubu for many years. They invited Kwankwaso ab initio to come and join the government because they had an agreement, and he consented.

“But that agreement was kicked out, and he was ditched. We thank God it happened very early before anything even started. There is so much betrayal in this country. If not for me, APC would not have existed, and no one gave me a dime. Tinubu came to Arewa House in Abuja and invited me to his house. We sat in his bedroom and agreed on how APC would be formed.

“We have been together for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for him, but his spin doctors do not see that. It is only themselves they know, and this has never happened in this country before.

“People from other parts of the country have ruled, but we have never had a situation where people were openly bragging that it is their time. They do things with impunity, and when you talk to them, they will tell you it is their time.”