Anambra: Chukwuma Emerges As YPP Governorship Candidate After Dumping APC

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Paul Chukwuma, has officially emerged as the governorship candidate for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8, 2025, election in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Chukwuma, who recently resigned from the APC, citing irregularities in its primary process, clinched the YPP ticket through a consensus vote conducted by 374 delegates at the party’s primary in Awka on Thursday.

The election, which employed the Option A4 voting method, was supervised by the party’s National Secretary and Chairman of the Election Committee, Vidieno Bamayi.

Bamayi confirmed that the primary was conducted peacefully, adhering to the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

He explained that despite Chukwuma being the sole aspirant, the party still held a formal vote to maintain the integrity of the process.

“Even though Chukwuma was the only aspirant, the voting process was conducted in accordance with the party’s guidelines. We had only one aspirant, and we still went ahead with a vote in line with the constitution and guidelines of the party,” Bamayi said.

Upon announcing the results, Bamayi declared that Chukwuma secured 366 ‘yes’ votes, with eight delegates voting ‘no’. Chukwuma was formally declared the winner of the primary.

In his acceptance speech, Chukwuma expressed his gratitude to the party and its members, reaffirming his commitment to the YPP’s principles. He emphasized that the YPP is a disciplined party and promised to bring much-needed change to Anambra State.

“I present myself as a candidate who is aware of what it takes for this election. YPP is making a new change today. Recall, by ranking of political parties in Anambra, YPP is among the top three,” Chukwuma said.

Chukwuma also expressed his commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu, particularly in advancing his administration’s Hope Agenda.

He added, “I appeal to the delegates that I will connect Anambra to the centre, and I will do that with YPP. Anambra is the centre of Igbo land. YPP will rule Anambra.”

He also spoke about his vision for Anambra, emphasizing the need for leadership that connects the state to the central government.

Chukwuma said, “With your support and the grace of God, we will get to the Government House in Awka. I am in YPP to ensure that Anambra State is represented at the centre of government. It is at the centre where we will secure the opportunities that will uplift our dear state.”

He will face a competitive race in the November election, going up against incumbent governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party, Chioma Ifemulike and Chidi Onyeze of the Accord Party, and Jeff Nweke of the Action Alliance.