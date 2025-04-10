Amorim Plays Down Onana, Matic’s Feud Ahead Of United’s Europa League Clash With Lyon

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has addressed the recent verbal exchange between goalkeeper Andre Onana and Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic, suggesting that the incident was a mere “misunderstanding.”

The tension between Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic escalated ahead of their Europa League quarter-final tie, where Manchester United are hoping to secure their only opportunity for silverware this season.

The exchange originated when Matic, a former United midfielder, criticized Onana by branding him “one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history.” This comment came after Onana had asserted that he believes Manchester United is “way better” than Lyon, which ignited the back-and-forth.

In response, Onana took to the social media platform 𝕏 to remind Matic that he failed to win any major trophies during his five seasons with United.

In response to the situation, Amorim emphasized the importance of context, stating, “If you see the full quote of Andre Onana, it’s quite different. The first part of his statement acknowledges that Lyon is a very, very good team. I think sometimes players or coaches only hear snippets of what’s said, leading to misunderstandings.”

He went on to express his familiarity with Matic, describing him as a “great guy” and downplaying the incident. “It’s going to be a normal game,” Amorim concluded, emphasizing that both teams will focus on football when they step onto the pitch.

Note that the Europa League quarter-finals first leg is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. later tonight, April 10.