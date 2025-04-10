Abure: ‘This Is The Best Opportunity To Right The Wrong, Reposition Ahead Of 2027’ – Labour Party Chieftain

A former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has said the sack of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party is an opportunity to right the wrong and properly reposition the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the United States-based Nigerian Nurse who is also the leader of Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, made this known through his representative, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, at the Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) and Stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, while addressing journalists after the meeting.

While expressing delight that Abure was out of the way, Joseph called on the party to look northward for the next national Chairman.

He congratulated Senator Nenadi Usman for fully taking charge as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party.

He added, “It’s obvious that the next presidential candidate of the Labour Party will definitely come from the South, and it will not be good for both the National Chairman and the Presidential Candidate to come from the south. Justice and equity demand that if we have a southerner as a presidential candidate, then the national Chairman should come from the north.

“This is the best opportunity we have as Labour Party to right the wrong and properly reposition the party ahead of 2027. Nigerians have reposed so much confidence in us, we can’t afford to fail the country.”