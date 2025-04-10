2027: Some People Will Learn Lessons They Will Never Forget In A Hurry – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has predicted that the outcome of the 2027 election will be a huge lesson for some people.

According to him, some people are planning to use ‘fake news’ to win the 2027 election.

The APC chieftain, who is a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu, however, insisted that such persons are in for a shocker before 12 noon on election day.

“It looks as if FAKE NEWS is what some people plan to use to win elections in 2027. Please encourage them to continue.

“By 12 noon on Election Day, some people will learn lessons they will never, ever forget in a hurry. Make we de play,” Igbokwe wrote on his Facebook account.

Meanwhile, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has raised eyebrows over the political maneuvers surrounding the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Galadima claimed that El-Rufai is being used as a placeholder for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, within the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an interview with AIT, Galadima expressed disbelief over why Atiku, who has had a history of political clashes with El-Rufai, would align himself with the former governor.

He questioned the logic behind the alliance, considering the animosity between the two politicians in the past.