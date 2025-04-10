2025 Anambra Guber: Why INEC Should Reject Any Candidate From Nenadi Usman – Abure

The faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by Julius Abure, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject any candidate that may be sent to it as the party’s flagbearer in the 2025 Anambra governorship election by the faction loyal to the Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC).

Abure insisted that any fresh primary conducted by the Usman-led committee would be illegal as he had already concluded the Anambra governorship primaries for the Labour Party and submitted the name of its candidate to INEC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led LP, Obiora Ifoh, made this stand known in a statement on Thursday where he alerted INEC and members of the public to plans by the Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to conduct fresh primaries for the upcoming November governorship election in Anambra State.

This comes after the Nenadi Usman-led NCC, during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, announced that it would review the primaries conducted in respect of the Anambra governorship election and brief members of the LP on the outcome of its decision.

“For the benefit of doubt, the Labour Party has since concluded its governorship primaries in Anambra State and the name of the successful candidate has already been submitted to the INEC in line with the election guidelines.

“We are therefore disassociating the party from any other or outcome of any primaries as the party has moved on, waiting for the right time to flag off our campaigns.

“In line with the party’s constitution, INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act, the processes leading to the primaries started with the issuance of 21 days’ mandatory notice to INEC by the Labour Party, after which we issued the notices of the commencement of our primaries,” Ifoh, said in a statement in Abuja.

The statement added that George Moghalu defeated Chuma Nwosu to clinch the LP flag for the 2025 Anambra governorship polls at the party primaries held on April 5th, 2025.

“Moghalu polled a total of 573 delegate votes to defeat his only contestant, Chuma Nwosu, who got 19 votes in the hitch-free exercise. The party has also issued a certificate of return to the winner and the party candidate for the November 8, 2025, election.

“INEC had, in an official, stated that all political parties must complete their primaries on or before April 10, 2025, in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Also in line with the provision of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC had mandated the political parties to abide by the guidelines, particularly to enable the Commission to plan for the effective monitoring of the primaries.

“The Labour Party has since complied with all the processes of producing its candidate in an exercise monitored by top INEC officials, and has even submitted the names of its candidates. We are therefore warning anyone or group of persons who have chosen to disrupt a process which began over a month ago and has reached a logical conclusion with the submission of the candidate names to desist from such malfeasance and mischief,” the statement further said.

Offenders Will Be Punished

The statement added that members who go against the party’s will and its leadership would face appropriate sanctions.

“The leadership of the Labour Party will not hesitate to mete out severe disciplinary sanction against anyone who has elected to be an agent of destabilisation and confusion in the party.

“We have sufficiently warned members of the party to always abide by the rules of engagement and also to respect the supremacy of the party as advised recently by the Supreme Courts.

“We are however calling on the party members in Anambra State and, particularly, lovers of democracy in Nigeria to help rescue Anambra State from imminent collapse owing to bad governance inflicted on the people by the present leadership in the state. Of all the major candidates on the offer, Labour Party has produced the best and most experienced candidate whose track record in both private and public sectors speaks for itself,” the statement noted.