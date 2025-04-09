You Will Be Exposed – Labour Party Vows To Take Legal Action Against Perpetrators Of Secretariat Attack

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the recent attack on its secretariat.

The Lagos LP Chairperson, Dayo Ekong, while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, described the attack as a “heinous crime against the state.”

She claimed that the attack which occurred on Monday while party leaders were in Abuja for the National Executive Council meeting was planned by one Rasheed Bamishe, who, alongside armed thugs, illegally stormed the secretariat at 59 Oduduwa Way, GRA Ikeja.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun, and the State Security Director to urgently intervene in this matter,” Ekong said.

She further alleged that the operation was backed by some influential members within the party.

“These individuals will be exposed in due time. We see no justification for this wicked and ill-intentioned assault on the party,” she stated.

According to Ekong, the assailants used dangerous weapons, charms, and fetish objects to vandalize offices, destroy property, and steal valuables worth hundreds of millions of naira, including local and foreign currencies.

“They physically assaulted and seriously injured loyal staff present at the secretariat during the attack,” she revealed, confirming that five injured staff members were receiving medical treatment.

Describing the attack as “criminal vandalism and armed robbery disguised as politics,” she warned that such actions would not be tolerated.

“The Labour Party in Lagos will pursue lawful means to ensure these perpetrators and their backers face justice, no matter how highly placed,” Ekong vowed.