Wike: Go And Deal With Your Issues In PDP, Leave Ijaw People Out Of It – Eradiri Warns Gov Diri

A former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has warned the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri to desist from involving the entire Ijaw nation into his fight for political survival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He told the governor to go and grind his political axe with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and stop making it look like the Ijaw was at war with Wike.

Speaking via a statement he said it was unfortunate that the likes of Diri were attempting to drag the entire ethnic group into unnecessary bad blood and the bad book of the Federal Government with their ethnic posturing in pure political matters.

Eradiri clarified that he was neither a Wike’s man nor looking for the Minister’s endorsement recalling that he tried to get Wike’s nod as a candidate of the LP during the last governorship election in Bayelsa, but that some persons around the Minister blocked him.

He said: “I guess it was the game at the time because a Wike’s endorsement would have perhaps made the outcome of the governorship election different as evident his support led to the victory of Douye diri because if not for the cancellation of Chief Timipre Sylva’s stronghold made possible by Wike’s support things would have been different.

“This is why I am talking about the hypocrisy in display today. When Douye Diri, ‘Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation’, went down to kneel down for Wike to collect power he used in ijawland to win Sylva and myself where was the Ijaw pride they so profess today?”

Eradiri queried the whereabouts of today’s so-called Ijaw lovers, when Wike splashed ₦5bn on the dilapidated Law School in Yenagoa, which was abandoned by those claiming to love Ijaw more than others.

He asked those fighting Wike to take a trip to Port Harcourt in Rivers and behold the magnificent Law School Wike built in Ikwerre land.

Eradiri asked persons, who claimed Wike insulted the Ijaw nation to replay the Minister’s statements and judge for themselves without biases if what the Minister said they was not bitter truth.

Eradiri said Wike suddenly became an enemy of Ijaw simply because he took the PDP from Douye Diri and his colleague governors.

“When did ijaw people choose PDP as ijaw party? Diri should go and deal with his issues in PDP and stop dragging ijaw people into what does not concern us”, he said.