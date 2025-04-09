‘Why Don’t We Move Soldiers In Rivers Doing State Of Emergency To Borno State’ – EX DSS Director

A former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has called for a shift in the deployment of military personnel currently stationed in Rivers State under a state of emergency.

Amachree argues that these troops should be redirected to Borno State, where insurgent activities have intensified.

He expressed his concerns during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, stating that there is no significant threat in Rivers State that would justify the current troop deployment there.

He questioned the logic behind concentrating military resources in the state when other regions, such as Borno, face far more pressing security issues.

Amachree said, “Our territorial integrity is in question right now and the reputational risk is very high. So, are we going to allow these people to continue doing what they are doing?

“Every Nigerian has to feel secure. Why don’t we move all those soldiers and troops we have in Rivers State doing a state of emergency to Borno State because that has been done before and solved the problem? I think that is where we need a state of emergency right now.”

Naija News reports that he stated that the alarm raised by the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that terrorists are gaining ground in Borno should be taken very seriously.

Borno State, which borders several countries in the Sahel region, has been under constant attack from terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP). The insurgents have caused severe loss of life, with hundreds of civilians and soldiers killed in recent years.

The violence has also displaced thousands of residents, forcing them into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps across the state.