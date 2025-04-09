‘When I Get Into Trouble, Everybody Will Run Away’ – Davido Reveals People Who Have Dealt With Him In His Career

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said many of his career problems were caused by women.

Naija News reports that the 30BG boss made this known during an interview on The Breakfast Club, stating that getting married has helped him handle womanising.

According to Davido, some of his team members are unhappy with how disciplined he has become and are complaining that the crew has become boring since he got married.

The singer maintained that he is no longer interested in womanising, adding that everybody runs away from him whenever he gets into trouble.

He said, “The other day I walked in on my boys talking, I asked what they were talking about and they said, ‘Boss, we are not having any fun. You’ve changed. Where are the girls?’

“I said, ‘Where are the girls? When I get into trouble, everybody will run away and leave me alone to face the internet. Nah.’

“Women have dealt with me in my career. I’m good, bro. I’m no longer interested in womanising. Trust me, I’ve been at the highest of the highest, the best time is when there’s no problem at all. I don’t care how much you make or how much is in your account. I have made it all. There’s nothing like peace of mind.”