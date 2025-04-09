We Told Fubara That Ugochinyere Is A Political ‘Hushpuppi’, But He Did Not Listen – Wike’s Aide

Lere Olayinka, the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described the House of Representatives member from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere, as a political “Hushpuppi.”

He stated this while questioning the reason the lawmaker has been silent over the appointment of 23 administrators to preside over the local government areas of Rivers State.

The chairmen of the local government areas were suspended following the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in the state.

The emergency rule was declared due to the political crisis between Wike and Governor Sim Fubara, who was also suspended for six months.

Amid the crisis with Wike, Ugochinyere has backed Fubara and the suspended administration in Rivers State.

However, speaking via X on Wednesday, Olayinka wondered why the lawmaker has been silent over the appointment of local government administrators.

He wrote: “We told Fubara that Ugochinyere is a Political Hushpuppi, he (Fubara) didn’t listen. Where is Ugochinyere today?

“Won’t Ugochinyere do Live TV Press Conference on this appointment of LG Sole Administrators and SIEC members in Rivers State?

“Abi why is @IkengaImo, Spokesperson of Opposition Lawmakers suddenly silent like this?”