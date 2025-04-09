‘We Are Talking About The Lives Of Our People’ – SGF Akume Opens Up On Fight With Gov Alia

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has dismissed claims of fighting with the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Naija News reports there have been reports of rivalry between Akume and Alia over the control of the state political structure. The face-off was said to have started shortly after the governor was sworn in two years ago.

In 2024, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, reportedly intervened in the alleged crisis between Akume and Alia.

However, in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Wednesday, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the SFG, Terrence Kuanum, said his principal has no issue with Alia.

According to him, Akume wants Governor Alia to work for the good of the people.

Kuanum also confirmed that the Tor Tiv called the duo and advised them to work together.

He said, “The governor and SGF are not fighting, they don’t have an issue. But we are talking about the lives of our people here.

“The SGF has always been out there seeking for prayers for the governor to work for the good of our people, I have never seen the governor come out to say he is fighting with the SGF.

“The SGF has never come out anywhere to say he is fighting with the governor.

“The Tor Tiv has the right to always call his children together at any time to work together and that was what he did.

“The Tor Tiv did not tell us that he was actually resolving an issue that was between the SGF and the governor.

“There is fairness in Benue and the SGF is a very peaceful and humble person. This is about the lives of our people and not about politics.”