VP Slot: ‘Wike Is Doing Everything In His Power To Bring Down PDP’ – Tapgun

A significant revelation has emerged from the former Governor of Plateau State and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fidelis Tapgun.

He has alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been working to ensure the downfall of the PDP after losing the vice-presidential ticket on two separate occasions.

In an interview with The Sun at his Jos country home, Tapgun claimed that Wike was determined to destroy the party because he was denied the vice-presidential ticket in both the 2019 and 2023 elections.

He said, “Because of the failure to secure the vice presidential ticket, Wike is doing everything in his power to bring down the PDP.”

Tapgun further accused the FCT minister of using his influence and resources to manipulate key members of the PDP, including powerful figures within the party.

According to Tapgun, Wike’s actions are part of a broader strategy to destabilize and ultimately collapse the party.

The former governor also highlighted what he termed as unconstitutional actions within the party, notably the extended tenures of acting Chairman, Umar Damagum, and former National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Naija News reports that Tapgun contended that both individuals were well aware that their terms had expired but continued to hold on to their positions, playing a key role in the party’s internal chaos.

He pointed out that this internal strife is being exploited to weaken the PDP, as the actions of Damagum and Anyanwu were contributing to the destabilization of the party’s structure.

Tapgun, a former minister and Nigeria’s ambassador to Kenya, expressed grave concern over the PDP’s future, claiming that the party’s inability to unite and resolve internal conflicts would make it nearly impossible for the party to challenge the ruling administration in the 2027 elections.

He said, “I don’t see the PDP surviving or being able to participate in the 2027 election due to the insincerity within the party.”

He added that the party should shift its focus beyond the 2027 elections and begin preparing for 2031, noting that the party lacked the necessary cohesion to effectively contest against President Bola Tinubu’s government, whose reforms were beginning to show positive effects on the Nigerian economy.

A Call For Reflection And Reform

Tapgun also took issue with the party’s internal elections and the ongoing power struggle over key positions. “The tussle over the chairmanship and the secretaryship of the party is part of the ploy to ensure that PDP dies a natural death,” he argued, criticizing the actions of Damagum and Anyanwu.

According to Tapgun, the party’s constitution clearly mandates that the position of the chairman belongs to the North-Central region after Iyorchia Ayu’s departure.

Similarly, Anyanwu, who had resigned to contest the Imo State governorship election, no longer had the legal or moral grounds to remain as secretary.

In his conclusion, Tapgun expressed doubt about the party’s ability to reinvent itself in time to mount a serious challenge to the ruling government in the upcoming elections.

“People organizing now should just forget it because I don’t see the party coming together to confront the present administration in the election,” he said, adding that the actions of some members had taken advantage of the party’s popularity to destroy it. However, he expressed hope that the PDP might look to 2031 for a more structured and unified attempt at governance.