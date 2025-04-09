VIDEO: VP Shettima Storms Lagos To Attend Service Of Songs For Late Wife Of Ekiti Varsity’s Chancellor

Nigeria’s number two citizen, Vice President Kashim Shettima, arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, April 9, to attend the Service of Songs and Tribute honouring the late Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe, the wife of Chancellor of Ekiti State University and former Chairman of GZ Industries, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe.

Naija News reports that Gbemisola Olowolafe passed away on March 11 at the age of 63.

Shettima, who represented his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, first visited the family of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, to express his condolences to the wife and family following the recent loss of their eldest daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi, who died in the United Kingdom at the age of 42.

During the visit, prayers were offered for her eternal peace, and the Vice President encouraged the family to find solace in the treasured memories they hold of their beloved daughter.

Following this, the Vice President will join family and friends of Dr. Tunji Olowolafe at the Service of Songs and Tribute for the late Mrs. Gbemisola Olowolafe.

Meanwhile, stakeholders from the North-Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly urged President Bola Tinubu to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

The stakeholders are demanding that Tinubu choose his running mate from their zone if the President wants their support for his re-election.

According to Punch, stakeholders have begun consultation with political bigwigs and former public office holders to actualise their aspiration.

Chairman of the North-Central Renaissance Movement, Nghargbu K’tso, who is the leader of the delegation, disclosed this in a statement shared with the aforementioned publication.

It was gathered that the stakeholders held a closed-door meeting on Saturday with the former National Security Adviser, Gen. Aliyu Gusau (retd), the Onah of Abaji, His Royal Highness, Musa Yunusa, a former lawmaker, Senator John Danboyi, and other undisclosed individuals to push for the agenda of North Central presidency.

The statement read, “The North Central is strengthening advocacy for the return of presidency to the zone come 2027 through high-level consultations with prominent figures in the geo-political zone and Nigeria at large.

“We appealed for the cooperation of Nigerians to make the agitation a reality and put the region in the equation of other zones who have enjoyed the constitutional right of producing president and vice president in Nigeria as the zone has what it takes to lead rather than to be led all the times.”