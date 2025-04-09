Video: Aggrieved Kogi Women Stage Half-Naked Protest Over Ongoing Kidnappings, Violence

A group of women from Oke-Ere, a community located in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, staged a dramatic protest on Wednesday against the ongoing violence and kidnappings perpetrated by armed herdsmen and kidnappers in their region.

In a video shared with Naija News, the women, predominantly elderly, were seen marching through their community while partially undressed, raising their voices in mournful chants.

Their protest was a response to the continuous wave of violence, abductions, and killings that have devastated the area for several months.

The women, visibly distressed, could be heard singing sorrowful songs as they called on the relevant authorities to urgently intervene.

Many were seen holding sticks and leaves as they made their way through the village, demanding an end to the violence.

A Facebook user, Kogi Pulse, posted: “The women of Oke-Ere in Yagba West are praying for the safety of their community against kidnappers and Fulani herdsmen. These women are tired of the insecurity and the senseless killings of their loved ones. They can no longer go to the market or farm for food. #freeYagbawestfromInsecurity.”

This protest follows a series of recent abductions in the state, including an attack in March where suspected kidnappers ambushed travelers on the Ayere-Kabba federal expressway.

Three passengers were abducted, and four others were injured in the attack, prompting medical treatment at St. John’s Hospital in Kabba.

See video below: