US To Consider Social Media Posts In Granting Visas And Residence Permits

The United States government has declared that it will consider social media posts of applicants as part of the considerations in granting or denying applications for visas or residence permits.

The US immigration authorities disclosed that applications by people who post content considered anti-Semitic by President Donald Trump’s administration would be denied.

Naija News understands such anti-semitic posts include social media activity in support of or promoting militant groups classified by the United States as terrorists, including Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Huthi insurgents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here,” department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services “will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting or supporting anti-Semitic terrorism, anti-Semitic terrorist organizations or other anti-Semitic activity as a negative factor” in determining benefits, the statement added.

The policy will take effect immediately and apply to student visas and requests for permanent resident “green cards” to stay in the United States.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed that he has stripped visas for some 300 people and was doing so on a daily basis.