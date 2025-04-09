Tragedy Strikes As Police Inspector Dies After Watching Arsenal Defeat Real Madrid

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening in Calabar as an Inspector of Police, Stephen Enang, reportedly slumped and passed away shortly after watching his beloved Arsenal defeat Spanish giants Real Madrid 3-0.

Inspector Enang, a native of Ekori in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, was attached to the Akim Police Division along IBB Way, Calabar.

According to multiple eyewitnesses who spoke with Vanguard, the inspector, who was a passionate Arsenal fan, was visibly elated throughout the match.

One of his close friends, who witnessed the incident and requested anonymity, recounted the shocking moment it happened.

“We were watching the match at a viewing centre on Abang-Asang Street. He was in great spirits—healthy, happy, cheering every goal. Arsenal scored the first, second, and third goals, and he was overjoyed,” the witness said.

The eyewitness continued, “He jumped up in excitement multiple times. But after the final whistle, when everyone started leaving, we noticed Stephen wasn’t getting up like the rest of us. That’s when we realized something was wrong.”

According to the witness, Enang had slumped in his seat and became unresponsive. He was immediately rushed to the Police Hospital in Akim, where medical personnel made frantic efforts to revive him. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“He was soft-spoken, football-loving, and an ardent Arsenal supporter. This came as a huge shock to all of us,” the friend added, expressing their disbelief at the sudden loss.