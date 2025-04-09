Tinubu’s Govt Remains Questionably Constitutional – Datti Ahmed

Former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said President Bola Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Senator Ahmed said President Tinubu’s government remains questionably constitutional.

He stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, organized by Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee.

Speaking on the Supreme Court’s ruling, on the party’s leadership crisis, Peter Obi’s former vice presidential candidate, called on the judiciary to be consistent in upholding justice.

“2023 presidential election, as far as we are concerned Labour Party won. I repeat justice is meant to be consistent. Justice is meant to be always and forever, not just when it is convenient. However, the little that they have given, we appreciate,” he said.

Ahmed stated that the Labour Party is the only option and not the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He described PDP as a detachment of APC.

The Labour Party chieftain urged members of the party to remain firm. He warned the party members against decamping to either PDP or APC.

“There used to be a party that said it was going to rule Nigeria for 60 years. Today, that party is a detachment of another party. There was a party that was reduced to one state. They used religion, they used ethnicity, they used everything and they bounced back. And they have been misruling Nigeria with impunity.

“Stand firm, stand with the truth, learn from history and don’t be afraid. Right now there is no space for anybody in that misruling party and they have destroyed the opportunity for anybody to contest in that old party that wanted to misrule for 60 years. What does that leave us with the Labour Party.

“Don’t ever underestimate who you are, don’t underestimate what you have. Believe in yourselves. Labour is there and Labour is the only option.

“In 2022 and 2023, there was only one party that was conditioned to win the elections and Labour Party won the election. This serving government remains questionably constitutional. You cannot go into APC because there is no space for anybody. The only option continues to remain Labour Party.”