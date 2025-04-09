‘Stop Weaponizing Citizens’ – Peter Obi Reacts As Boy In Viral Campaign Convoy Languishes In Kirikiri Prison

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has ordered Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, to intervene in the case of a young boy, Yusuf Alabi, reportedly languishing in the Kirikiri Prison, Lagos State.

Naija News recalls that Yusuf went viral ahead of the 2023 general elections for standing in front of the convoy of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to reports online, Yusuf was returning from work when he was apprehended by a group of individuals in his neighborhood and taken to the police station.

They accused him of being involved in theft and street fighting, but some eyewitnesses and supporters have described the accusation as false.

Reacting to the issue, Peter Obi, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, appealed to the police and other agents of the government to continuously operate within the law and the rules and stop the weaponizing of citizens.

He wrote, “After delivering my speech at the Commonwealth event in London today, I was made aware of the predicament of a young boy named Quadri Yusuf Alabi, who has been detained for over three months without trial, appeared in court for the first time in March, and still remains held in custody.

“I have contacted a lawyer, Barrister Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong, who, luckily, has been actively working to intensify his release.

“I sincerely appeal to the police and other agents of the government to always operate within the law and the rules and stop the weaponizing citizens, especially our youths, who need our care and love to unleash their talents and energy towards building a new Nigeria that is possible.”