Senator Orji Denies Involvement In Alleged ₦228.4 Million Fraud, Seeks Retraction

A former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged ₦228.4 million fraud linked to Effdee Nigeria Limited, calling the accusations a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The former governor’s response came following media reports about a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja, with the hearing scheduled for May 28. Orji’s liaison office issued a statement on Tuesday, refuting the claims as “false, baseless, and malicious.”

According to the statement, the report inaccurately stated that Senator Orji served as governor in 2016 and 2017, despite the fact that his tenure concluded in May 2015. This, Orji’s office argued, was a clear indication of the authors’ failure to verify basic facts.

The statement also dismissed any connections between Senator Orji and two individuals, Mr. Uchenna Erondu and Mr. Austin Akuma, asserting that neither of them had any role in his administration.

Senator Orji further refuted any association with Effdee Nigeria Limited, the company linked to the alleged fraud. He emphasized that the accusations were false and aimed solely at damaging his hard-earned reputation. The statement highlighted that Orji is well-known for his integrity and commitment to public service.

In light of the false publication, Orji has demanded a full retraction of the story from all platforms where it was published, stating that the report was not only untrue but malicious in intent.

Meanwhile, the EFCC is seeking a court order for the final forfeiture of the ₦228.4 million allegedly tied to the former governor. The case, which is currently before Justice Emeka Nwite, involves a motion filed by the EFCC to seize the funds.

According to the EFCC’s supporting affidavit, the money was found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Limited, which is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the Abia State Government.

The agency claimed that the firm, in collaboration with other individuals, engaged in various unlawful activities, including conspiracy, abuse of office, obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering, and diversion of public funds.

The EFCC also stated that Senator Orji, along with certain officials from his administration and family members, are under investigation based on intelligence reports suggesting their involvement in the alleged financial misconduct.

As a result, the EFCC is seeking to preserve the funds while the investigation and potential prosecution proceed.