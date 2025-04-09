Real Madrid Have 4 Percent Chance Of Beating Arsenal In UCL Return Leg

Real Madrid face a significant challenge in their quest to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, currently holding a 4 percent chance of progression, according to Opta Analyst.

In the first leg of their quarter-final, Real Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The Gunners secured a remarkable victory at the Emirates Stadium, highlighted by two impressive free-kicks from Declan Rice and a well-executed goal from Mikel Merino.

With a formidable lead, Arsenal will head to the Bernabeu for the second leg, confident in their 96% probability of advancing to the semi-finals—a stage they haven’t reached since 2009, when they were eliminated by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan made strides in their own quarter-final tie by defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg, earning themselves an 82.4% chance of reaching the last four.

Following Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid, Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer blasted Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga, who have picked up two yellow cards in the last two Champions League games—including one for delaying the restart by kicking the ball away in the game against Arsenal—was viewed by Shearer as a reflection of the team’s struggles on the night.

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Shearer described Camavinga as being “stupid” for receiving a yellow card in the Real Madrid and Arsenal clash.

He continued, “How ridiculous. I understand the frustration and I understand they have taken a beating tonight but that just sums up Real Madrid, it really does.”

Despite the setback, Real Madrid still has an opportunity to make a comeback in the return leg in Spain on Wednesday, April 16.