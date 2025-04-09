Peter Obi Introduced Ethnic Bigotry In Nigeria’s Politics – Ogun King

Oba Omotooyosi Bayo Akinleye, Olukosi of Ilukosi-Ijesa, has accused former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of introducing ethnic bigotry in Nigeria’s politics.

Naija News reports that Oba Olukosi of Ilukosi-Ijesa, in Ogun State, said Obi and his supporters in the Obidient movement introduced the bigotry during the 2023 presidential campaign.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, the monarch advised Yoruba people to avoid discriminating against their fellow Yoruba irrespective of political divides.

He warned against discriminating Yoruba sons or daughters whose mothers are not Yoruba. The monarch noted that all Yoruba are one and of the same blood.

He stressed that discriminating against a Yoruba son or daughter because the mother is not Yoruba or because he or she shares a different political ideology is unwise and divisive.

“Peter Obi and his Obedient movement may have introduced ethnic bigotry into our politics during the 2023 presidential campaign, but that does not justify discriminating against our fellow Yoruba people. No Yoruba person is purer than others, even if their mother is Japanese, and biology has shown that the concept of pure blood is invalid. While we may have political differences, promoting the idea of tainted blood within the Yoruba community is unwise and divisive,” he wrote.