‘Our People Are Languishing In Jail’ – Soludo Insists On Clampdown Of Criminal Native Doctors

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has urged residents to avoid being deceived by some criminal native doctors claiming they have powers to make someone wealthy without work.

Naija News reports that there has been a clampdown on criminal native doctors in Anambra State, most of whom claim to make people rich and also prepare protective charms for kidnappers.

About 40 of such native doctors have been in detention after agents of the state government arrested them.

Soludo, while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who decamped to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to support his re-election, insisted that he is not after traditional worshipers but criminal native doctors who have been reaping people off.

Governor Soludo said he is ready to present himself to any native doctor who can make one wealthy, adding that many Anambra people are languishing in jail across the world.

He said: “Go to Indonesia, 23 Ndi Anambra are on death row there for drug related offenses. These native doctors will deceive you that they will prepare a charm that when you carry drugs and enter the airport, the white man’s scanner will go blind. These young people believe them and today, many of our people are languishing in jail across the world.

“Let me tell you, if you see anyone who is professing to have the powers to make people rich, tell us, we will arrest him and bring him to Awka. If he makes one person a millionaire, we will bring Anambra people and line them up. Don’t you want an Anambra where everyone will be a millionaire? I will equally present myself because I need money too.

“One of the native doctors who is in detention, his son is a waiter in a hotel in Nnewi. If it was that simple why didn’t he make his son a millionaire? One of them that we arrested has sworn that he is just a content creator, yet he has used things like these to deceive our young people that you can become rich without doing any work, as far as you have done Oke Ite (money rituals).

“We are not against traditional worshipers, what we are against is people who are doing dangerous medicines and charms. We have always known those who are into traditional practices, they have things they believe in, and they were about the most upright people then. Those were people who believed that if you did the wrong thing, you could be killed by the gods of the land. But what these new crop of criminal native doctors are doing is deceit, and we will not allow that to continue.”