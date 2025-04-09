Only Military, Police Can Not Solve Insecurity – Police Minister, Gaidam

The Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, has stressed the need to establish a seamless and secure mechanism for real-time intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Naija News reports that Gaidam stated this during an Interagency Security Seminar with a theme: Multiplicity of Operations in Nigeria’s Contemporary Security Landscape: Optimizing Multi-Agency Efforts for Effective Treat Response, organized by the Army War College Nigeria, Course 9/2025, held at the TYB Auditorium, ACWN, Wu Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

In a statement from the Ministry’s spokesman, Bolaji Kazeem, Gaidam stated that to optimize multi-agency efforts for effective threat response, critical gaps in security architecture must be closed.

“Institutionalizing cross-agency training exercises and scenario-based drills will improve operational interoperability and foster mutual trust. By leveraging modern technologies—such as advanced surveillance systems, artificial intelligence, and digital forensics—we can enhance our operational effectiveness,” he said.

He said Nigeria faces many security challenges, including terrorism, banditry and herdsmen-farmers clash.

“We face a complex web of threats, from insurgency and terrorism in the North-East to banditry and farmer-herder conflicts in the North-West and North-Central regions. Additionally, we grapple with separatist movements in the South-East and organized crime in the South-South and South-West,” he stated.

The Minister blamed hardship, poor governance and porous borders for Nigeria’s security challenges.

“These challenges are compounded by economic disparities, governance deficits, and the increasing sophistication of criminal enterprises that exploit technology, porous borders, and ungoverned spaces,” he noted.

He emphasized the need for all stakeholders to get involved in tackling security challenges affecting the country, noting that the military and police cannot do it alone.

“The traditional view of security—limited to military or law enforcement responses—is no longer adequate. We must embrace an integrated approach that brings together all stakeholders, including military forces, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services and civil society,” he added.

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Major General Babagana Mohammed Monguno (Rtd), stated that globally military operations play a significant role in restoring peace and stability, noting that nations implement security strategies to minimize the security threats to their economic and diplomatic relations.

“With the Nigerian military operations currently being conducted across all geopolitical zones despite the success recorded by the ongoing operations, security threats continue to persist across the country, disrupting daily livelihood and instilling fear among the citizens and there is the need for comprehensive approach to mitigate contemporary security threats across Nigeria,” he stated.