Ondo Governor Dissolves Football Agency Management Board, Appoints Caretaker Committee

In a move aimed at restructuring the management of football activities in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved the dissolution of the Ondo State Football Agency (OSFA) management board.

Naija News gathered that the decision made by the Ondo State Governors has taken immediate effect.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday confirmed the dissolution, noting that the Executive Chairman, Dele Ologun, and other members of the board have been relieved of their duties.

They have been directed to hand over all government property in their care to the agency’s accounting officer.

As part of the restructuring, Governor Aiyedatiwa has swiftly constituted a caretaker committee to oversee the operations of the Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens Football Clubs.

This includes managing the day-to-day activities of both clubs, which play a pivotal role in the state’s sports development.

The caretaker committee, which will report directly to the governor’s office, will be headed by Tokunbo Akinyelure, who will serve as the Team Manager and Welfare Officer.

Other members of the team have been appointed with specific roles, including Morris Kwaghzever (Special Duties), Abdul Wahab (Kits Manager), Elias Michael (Masseur), Adetula Olumide (Physiotherapist), Ayodeji Abe (Camp Commandant), Ademola Ayodeji (Assistant Kits Manager), Oria Sola (Assistant Kits Manager 2), Imisi Ayodele (Curator) and Isaac Afolabi (Media Officer)

The governor has charged the new caretaker committee to focus on revitalizing the Sunshine Stars Football Club, urging them to work diligently towards improving the club’s performance and reputation.