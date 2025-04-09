NYSC Speaks On Extending Service Year By Three Months

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied certain reports which claimed the service year has been extended by three months.

The report had claimed that starting with members of the 2025 Batch A, Stream 1, service year would now be extended by three months.

It claimed the extension was due to a recent policy review and added that updated call-up numbers/letters and new orientation dates would be communicated.

However, the NYSC, in a reaction via its official Facebook page on Wednesday, has labelled the report as fake news.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management to revise its program to ensure that corps members receive adequate rest during their 21-day orientation camp.

Naija News reports that Olawande made this appeal during the 2025 annual management conference titled ‘Transforming the NYSC Scheme to Address the Needs of Modern Nigerian Graduates and Society,’ which took place in Abuja on Monday.

He suggested that delaying the start of camp drills to around 7:00 am, instead of the current 4:00 am schedule, would enhance prospective corps members’ engagement and activity levels.

The minister indicated that he has already begun discussions to implement this change, emphasizing his commitment to the well-being of Nigerian youth.