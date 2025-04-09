NPFL Set To Investigate Ikorodu City’s Ordeal In Ibadan, Finidi George Eyes Remo Fall

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set to conduct a thorough investigation into a disturbing incident that transpired during the matchday 32 clash between Shooting Stars and Ikorodu City at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Following the end of the NPFL match, which saw Shooting Stars emerge victorious, tensions escalated, leading to a troubling event where the visiting team’s bus was vandalized by a section of Shooting Stars fans.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the situation became so heated that police intervention was necessary to prevent the unruly fans from breaching the dressing room area, where they could confront the Ikorodu City players.

In the aftermath, Ikorodu City remained stranded at the stadium for nearly two hours, necessitating an escort by military personnel to ensure their safe departure from the volatile atmosphere.

NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye acknowledged the severity of the incident and announced that the board would convene on Wednesday to hold a dedicated investigative hearing.

“We are fully aware of the unacceptable occurrence that took place, and we have arranged a disciplinary meeting to determine the appropriate measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future,” Elegbeleye stated.

He reaffirmed the board’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the league, stating, “We will consistently act to eliminate all forms of disreputable behaviors to preserve an environment free from unsporting conduct before, during, and after league matches.”

Finidi George Not Giving Up On NPFL Title Race

Rivers United’s technical adviser, Finidi George, is keenly aware of the pivotal role his team must play in sustaining pressure on the current league leaders, Remo Stars. In a crucial matchday 32 encounter held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers United managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Remo Stars. This win has effectively narrowed the gap, placing Rivers United just five points behind their rivals.

With only six matches remaining in the season, Finidi emphasizes the importance of maintaining focus and intensifying efforts as they continue to pursue the top position.

“Following this success, we need to strategize on how to secure wins away from home to close the gap further,” he told reporters.

“Moreover, we will keep a close watch on Remo Stars’ upcoming results while we apply continuous pressure on them. Our goal remains clear: to keep winning.”

Looking ahead, Rivers United will face Abia Warriors in an away fixture this weekend, a match that they view as critical for sustaining momentum in their title chase.

Furthermore, Finidi George said the outcome of the impending match between Remo Stars and Lobi Stars will be crucial in shaping the title race dynamics.

A win for Remo Stars in their rescheduled matchday 30 fixture would extend their lead at the top of the league table to an almost daunting eight points. Currently, Rivers United hold the second position on the log, and the stakes are high as the season enters its final stretch.

“The pressure is on us to secure points away from home. If we succeed, it will bring us closer to Remo Stars,” Finidi commented during an interview with the club’s media team.

He added, “Today’s match for Remo Stars against Lobi Stars is significant. If they don’t win, the fixtures in week 33 could be pivotal in determining the champion. Our focus now is on achieving a strong result in our next match to further intensify the competition.”