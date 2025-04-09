NNPP Chieftain Reveals Alleged Plot To Remove Kano Emir, Declare Throne Vacant

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has alleged a covert plan to destabilise Kano State, which includes rendering the Emir’s throne vacant to justify a declaration of a state of emergency.

Speaking on Jigsaw, a political programme aired on AIT on Tuesday, Galadima claimed that the scheme was being orchestrated without the knowledge of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On the Kano situation, unknown to him—and I can beat my chest that he didn’t know—Tinubu didn’t know what happened, what was arranged,” Galadima stated.

According to him, a grand strategy was put in motion to entrap both the Kano State government and the Emir in a manner that would pave the way for emergency rule.

“There was a grand design to set up the Kano State government, including the Emir, such that they could declare a state of emergency,” he alleged.

Galadima further revealed that a crucial meeting was convened at a senior government official’s residence in Abuja to finalise the plot.

“There was a meeting in a senior official of government’s house in this Abuja, and the man that was supposed to be appointed Emir was sent to Umrah, and as I speak to you now, he is in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He explained that the plan involved detaining the current Emir of Kano in Abuja, which would trigger military intervention and lead to the throne being declared vacant.

“Their thinking is that once the Emir is invited today, he will be detained in Abuja. Once he’s detained, the military will be put on alert and the throne will be declared vacant,” he added.

When asked to reveal the identity of the individual allegedly being prepared to take over the Emirship, Galadima refused to name names.

“No, I don’t want to mention names. Go and find out who is in Saudi Arabia out of the princes in Kano. Everybody in Nigeria knows what is happening,” he responded.

Galadima’s claims follow recent developments regarding the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

On Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, rescinded an earlier invitation extended to the Emir to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The invitation was reportedly connected to investigations into alleged killings during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.